August 8, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Ex-World Bank economist Dusan Vujovic to stay as Serbia finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dusan Vujovic, a former World Bank economist, will stay on as finance minister in Serbia's new government, a signal of Belgrade's commitment to reforms laid out in a 1.2 billion euro ($1.33 billion) loan deal with the IMF.

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic made clear that Vujovic, 65, would retain the finance portfolio in a list of 19 ministers submitted to parliament on Monday.

A former World Bank economist in Ukraine and at its headquarters in Washington, Vujovic was appointed finance minister in 2014 and has been involved in final negotiations on the 3-year loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Vucic and an alliance led by his Serbian Progressive Party won an April 24 election with 48.24 percent of the vote, securing a comfortable majority of 131 deputies in the Balkan republic's 250-seat parliament.

Although the result would allow his alliance to rule alone, Vucic wants a coalition partner to share responsibility for unpopular reforms, including a downsizing of the bloated public sector, and for negotiations on European Union membership.

Vucic called an early election to solidify his grip on power and secure a new four-year mandate to lead Serbia into the EU by 2020, as tentatively planned. He is due to present his programme to the parliament at a session on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Mark Heinrich)

