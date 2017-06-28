By Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, June 28
BELGRADE, June 28 Serbia's first female prime
minister pledged on Wednesday to reform education and push for
the digitalisation of state administration to take the country
closer to European Union membership.
Ana Brnabic, the prime minister-designate who in a one-hour
speech presented her programme and cabinet to parliament, is
expected to get the approval of more than 150 deputies of the
ruling coalition in the 250-seat parliament.
Brnabic, the country's first openly gay head of government,
was picked by powerful president Aleksandar Vucic, who stepped
down as prime minister to take the more ceremonial role after he
won the April election in a landslide.
"EU membership remains our main direction," Brnabic said,
adding that her government would work on strengthening relations
with Moscow, continuing a delicate balancing act between the
West and Russia.
Brnabic, who had been minister in charge of state
administration in Vucic's cabinet, named Nenad Popovic, a well
known businessman with strong links to Russia, as one of her
deputies. Dusan Vujovic will remain finance minister.
She said education reform and digitalisation, which would
streamline the state's administrative services and reduce
waiting times, will be priorities.
"We need to look into the future," said Brnabic.
She added that her government would focus on achieving
average economic growth of 3.5 percent a year and would tackle
environmental issues, including power production from renewables
and waste control -- both key elements in the Balkan state's
plans to join the EU.
"I count on the support of the president Vucic," Brnabic,
who is not affiliated with any party, said.
UNPRECEDENTED POWER
Analysts see Brnabic's election as a move to please the West
which for years has insisted on the improvement of gay rights in
conservative societies across the Balkans, but say real power
will remain in the hands of Vucic.
"By nominating a competent, but politically weak PM, Vucic
expectedly seeks to solidify his influence over Serbian
politics," Teneo Intelligence said in an analyst note on
Wednesday.
"As president, head of the ruling SNS (Serbian Progressive
Party), and de facto leader of the government, Vucic would
extend his influence across the legislative, executive, and
judiciary branches, resulting in an unprecedented concentration
of power since Slobodan Milosevic’s rule in the 1990s."
Vucic, who as information minister in the late 1990s
presided over legislation designed to muzzle dissent against
Milosevic, has been accused of stifling media freedoms since
becoming prime minister almost two years ago.
Goran Miletic, programme director for the western Balkans at
Civil Rights Defenders, an independent human rights organisation
founded in Stockholm, said that by electing Brnabic Serbia
wanted to present itself "in a better light" to the EU.
"But it all needs to be put in the context that human rights
are not being respected here (in Serbia), and by that I mean the
rule of law and freedom of media," he said. "I am not optimistic
that Brnabic's election will change that."
Strengthening the legal system to ensure the judiciary is
free from political influence is a key step for Serbia to
progress towards EU membership.
