Serbian economy minister resigns, election looms

BELGRADE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Serbian Economy Minister Sasa Radulovic has resigned, a ministry official told Reuters on Saturday, amid a row in the ruling coalition over the pace of much-needed structural reforms.

The centre-right Serbian Progressive Party, the largest party in the coalition government, is poised to announce on Saturday whether or not it will force a snap parliamentary election.

“The minister has resigned,” said the official, who declined to be named or elaborate on the reasons. Radulovic is not a member of any party.