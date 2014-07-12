FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian finance minister quits over reform disagreements with PM
July 12, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Serbian finance minister quits over reform disagreements with PM

BELGRADE, July 12 (Reuters) - Serbian Finance Minister Lazar Krstic resigned on Saturday, citing differences with the country’s prime minister over the pace and depth of reforms to rein in public spending.

“The prime minister has a good heart and that’s why he has the support of the people,” Krstic told a news conference with Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic.

“I considered that these measures should be implemented immediately. I think the prime minister and the finance minister should have the same approach, and that’s why I have resigned.” (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

