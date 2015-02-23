FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF signs off on $1.4 billion loan for Serbia
February 23, 2015

IMF signs off on $1.4 billion loan for Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday signed off on a three-year, 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loan program for Serbia to help the eastern European country restore its financial health and reassure investors.

The IMF said Serbia plans to treat the funds as precautionary.

Under the program, officials committed to make savings in the bloated public sector, cut public debt, strengthen the financial sector, and make deeper reforms, including to state-owned enterprises, the IMF said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)

