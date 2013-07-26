FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad, Serbia's JAT to sign partnership deal on Aug. 1
July 26, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Etihad, Serbia's JAT to sign partnership deal on Aug. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways will a sign a strategic partnership deal with loss-making Serbian flag carrier JAT Airways on Aug. 1, a Serbian government source said on Friday.

“The agreement on strategic partnership will be signed on August 1 by Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and Etihad CEO James Hogan,” the source said.

Last month, Etihad and JAT signed a preliminary agreement on a possible equity investment, pending due diligence and regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Fedja Grulovic; Writing by Maja Zuvela)

