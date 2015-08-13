FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian government says adopts strategy to address bad loans
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Serbian government says adopts strategy to address bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Serbian government said on Thursday it had adopted a strategy to tackle non-performing loans that account for almost a quarter of all lending in the Balkan country.

The statement said the strategy would involve an assessment of the capacity of banks to deal with the problem, development of the market for bad loans and improvement of the effectiveness of court settlement of corporate debts and mortgages.

The statement gave no further details.

Bad loans account for roughly 23 percent of lending in Serbia, weighing on banks and economic output.

In May, Serbia and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation agreed a programme to improve bankruptcy legislation and out-of-court settlements.

In June, the World bank said that a part of its $2.2 billion lending programme for the period 2016-2020 would also be used to help Belgrade tackle bad loans and improve the business climate.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.