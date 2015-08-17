FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank to improve bank supervision to tackle bad loans: statement
August 17, 2015

Serbian central bank to improve bank supervision to tackle bad loans: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank will improve bank supervision and accounting standards to tackle non-performing loans, which account for nearly a quarter of all lending in the Balkan country.

In an action plan made public on Monday, the bank said by March 2016 it will identify and propose regulations and assess which provisions should be adopted in phases or immediately.

The bank said it adopted the action plan last week following the government’s announcement that it had adopted a national strategy to address bad loans. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic, editing by Larry King)

