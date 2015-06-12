FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's OTP to buy Findomestic Banka in Serbia
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary's OTP to buy Findomestic Banka in Serbia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian OTP Bank’s Serbian banking arm has signed an agreement to buy the Serbian business of Italian bank Findomestic Banca S.p.A, OTP said in a statement on Friday.

The business, Findomestic Banka of Serbia, is a retail-oriented bank with 26 branches and ranks 21st in the Serbian banking market with a 0.5 percent market share, OTP said.

“The transaction will increase the current 1.4 percent market share of OTP banka Srbija (OTP’s local arm) to 1.9 percent,” it said.

OTP shares did not move on the Budapest Stock Exchange after the announcement, trading at 5,742 forints ($20.69) by 1311 GMT, down 2 percent. ($1 = 277.4800 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.