Serbia launches sale of state-run news agency, 37 other media
June 30, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia launches sale of state-run news agency, 37 other media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 30 (Reuters) - Serbia’s privatisation agency launched on Tuesday the sale 38 state-owned media outlets, including the 72 year-old, Belgrade-based Tanjug news agency.

The sale is in line with an information and media law adopted last August, and a broader 2011-2016 media strategy that envisaged an end to state ownership in the sector.

The privatisation is also part of Serbia’s bid to join the European Union and government plans to trim the public sector under a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) three-year precautionary loan-deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Tender offers published in Belgrade’s Politika daily envisage separate auctions for the media on sale, mainly municipal radio and TV companies, between Aug. 3 and Aug. 14.

Tanjug, or the Telegraphic Agency of the New Yugoslavia, was formed in 1943 by Yugoslav Communist partisans. It became Serbia’s news agency in 1995 after the collapse of the six-republic Yugoslavia in 1991.

The privatisation agency estimated the starting price for Tanjug’s auction would be 761,000 euros ($850,400).

In 2012, the agency had total assets worth 181.7 million dinars ($1.69 million) and a total profit of 1.3 million dinars. It employs around 200 people.

The estimated starting prices for all 38 media on sale amount to around 10 million euros.

$1 = 0.8935 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
