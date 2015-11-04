Serbia shuts state news agency Tanjug, once voice of Yugoslavia

BELGRADE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Serbia’s 72-year-old Tanjug news agency, once the mouthpiece of socialist Yugoslavia, has been shut down after two failed privatisation attempts, the government said on Wednesday.

Tanjug, short for Telegraphic Agency of the New Yugoslavia, was among 38 state-owned media outlets put up for sale under a campaign to end state ownership in the sector as Serbia seeks to advance its aspirations for European Union membership.

But the sales in August and October, at starting prices of 761,000 euros ($831,000) and 380,467 euros respectively, failed to attract any serious expressions of interest.

The government said “the law regulating operations of the Public Enterprise Tanjug” had expired on Oct. 31.

“All employees will receive severance payments ... and will be paid for their work until publication of the government’s decision on legal consequences of the shutdown of the Public Enterprise (Tanjug),” a government statement said.

Mirko Dragisic, a union activist, told Reuters that Tanjug director Branka Mitrovic had informed employees of the decision on Tuesday, and it was expected to be recorded by the Official Gazette later this week.

Tanjug at the end employed around 200 people, a tiny fraction of the global network of correspondents the agency boasted during its heyday as the voice of the socialist Yugoslav federation, which broke up violently in the early 1990s. In 2014, Tanjug’s pre-tax profit was just 680,000 dinars ($6,320).

Tanjug and other media outlets are among hundreds of Serbian state assets the government wants to offload to reduce its footprint on the economy and further Belgrade’s EU bid. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)