New Issue- Serbia sells $750 mln in notes
November 15, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Serbia sells $750 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Republic of Serbia on Wednesday sold
$750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $650 million. 
    Deutsche Bank, HSBC and VTB Capital were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SERBIA

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/21/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.135   FIRST PAY   05/21/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 5.45 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/212/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 482.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

