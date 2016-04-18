FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Hebei signs agreement to buy Serbian steel plant
April 18, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

China's Hebei signs agreement to buy Serbian steel plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SMEDEREVO, Serbia, April 18 (Reuters) - China’s Hebei Iron & Steel Group signed a 46 million euro ($52 million) agreement to buy a loss-making Serbian steel plant in the first major privatisation deal by Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic’s government, days before an election.

The agreement was signed by Hebei Chairman Yu Yong at an open-air ceremony attended by Vucic and hundreds of workers and dignitaries. It is subject to approval by Serbian competition authorities. The European Commission also must give its opinion.

Hebei was sole bidder for the Zelezara Smederevo mill which employs 5,050 people and posted a net loss of $113 million last year. It has pledged to invest $300 million in the plant.

$1 = 0.8847 euros Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Ivana Sekularac; editing by Adrian Croft

