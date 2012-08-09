Serb cbank raises key rate 25 basis points to 10.5 pct

BELGRADE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank hiked its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 10.50 percent on Thursday, rebuffing government pressure and responding instead to market alarm about political intervention that has further undermined the weak dinar currency.

The rate decision was the bank’s first under new governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic, who was appointed on Monday from the ranks of the ruling coalition in a push to step up government control that has drawn reprimands from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

The rate rise follows a one-notch credit rating cut to BB- by Standard & Poor‘s, spurred by Serbia’s rising budget deficit and concern over the independence of the central bank, driving the dinar to new lows. (Writing by Matt Robinson)