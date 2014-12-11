Serbian central banks keeps rates on hold with dinar weak

BELGRADE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday in the face of low inflation and a bleak economic outlook, taking a cautious approach as the dinar currency weakens daily and with next year’s budget still in the works.

The decision to keep the benchmark rate at 8 percent was in line with the expectations of 11 of 14 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last. Three analysts had predicted a cut of 25 basis points, following last month’s 50 bp reduction. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Catherine Evans)