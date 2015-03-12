FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia cuts rates to ward off deflation after IMF deal
#Financials
March 12, 2015

Serbia cuts rates to ward off deflation after IMF deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, March 12 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday for the first time since November to 7.5 percent, moving to ward off deflation and support economic growth on the back of a new IMF loan deal.

The cut - by 50 basis points - was in line with the expectations of seven of 14 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters. The reduction came on the heels of a new precautionary loan deal agreed last month with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson/Gareth Jones)

