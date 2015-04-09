FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank cuts rates for second straight month
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Serbian central bank cuts rates for second straight month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, April 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 7.0 percent on Thursday, lowering it for the second time in as many months in the face of low inflation, a weak economy and a rebounding currency.

Ten of 16 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had predicted the bank would cut the rate , still the highest in the region. Six said it would remain unchanged. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic/Larry King)

