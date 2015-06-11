FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's central bank cuts benchmark rate to 6 percent - statement
June 11, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Serbia's central bank cuts benchmark rate to 6 percent - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank reduced its benchmark interest rate for the fourth straight month on Thursday, cutting by 50 basis points to 6 percent, as a weak economy and low inflation outweighed market uncertainties abroad.

Eight of 14 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had predicted the bank would cut its repo rate by between 25 and 50 basis points. Six had thought it would hold the rate at 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
