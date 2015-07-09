FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 6 pct
July 9, 2015

Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept its benchmark rate on hold on Thursday as external pressures, mainly from Greece’s debt crisis, outweighed a weak economy, low inflation and the stable dinar, which might have warranted another cut.

Nine of the 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last said the benchmark rate would be left unchanged at 6 percent after three cuts in as many months. Four said the bank would cut the rate by 25 to 50 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic. Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
