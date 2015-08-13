FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank cuts rates to 5.5 percent on low inflation
August 13, 2015

Serbian central bank cuts rates to 5.5 percent on low inflation

BELGRADE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its benchmark rate on Thursday by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent after an unexpected drop in annual inflation.

Nine of 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would keep the rate on hold for the second straight month given expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise its rates next month, reducing the relative yield attractions of emerging markets like Serbia.

But data released on Wednesday showed inflation fell to one percent year-on-year in July from 1.9 percent in June, likely spurring the rate cut. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Matt Robinson)

