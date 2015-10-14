FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank cuts benchmark rate to 4.5 percent
#Financials
October 14, 2015

Serbian central bank cuts benchmark rate to 4.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the third time in as many months on Wednesday, to a new low of 4.5 percent, in an effort to revive stubbornly low inflation.

The 50-basis-point cut contrasted with the forecast of 10 of 17 traders and analysts polled by Reuters. They had expected the bank to keep its key rate on hold because of concern over domestic borrowing and the threat of a snap election . (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)

