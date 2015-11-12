FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 4.5 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank decided on Thursday to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5 percent after seven consecutive cuts, despite a positive International Monetary Fund assessment of country’s finances, low inflation and a stable dinar.

Forecasts by dealers and traders polled by Reuters had been equally divided, with eight out of 16 saying they expected rates to remain unchanged and the other eight expecting a cut of 25 to 50 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.