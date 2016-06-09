FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 4.25 pct - statement
June 9, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 4.25 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, June 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 4.25 percent on Thursday, opting to hold policy steady as a new government is formed and with global markets anticipating a U.S. rate rise in coming months.

Of 15 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last, eight had expected the bank would keep its policy rate unchanged, while seven had seen scope for a 25 basis points cut, given relatively low inflation. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

