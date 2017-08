BELGRADE, May 12 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.

All 14 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last said the central bank would keep the rate , on hold. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vassovic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)