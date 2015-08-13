UPDATE 1-Serbian central bank cuts rates to 5.5 percent on low inflation

* Annual inflation fell to 1 percent in July

* Bank opts to cut despite risks from upcoming Fed rate decision

* Spurred by low inflation, Greece risks subsiding (Updates with quotes, background)

By Ivana Sekularac

BELGRADE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its benchmark rate on Thursday by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent after an unexpected drop in annual inflation.

Nine of 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would keep the rate on hold for the second straight month given expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise its rates next month, reducing the relative yield attractions of emerging markets like Serbia.

But data released on Wednesday showed inflation fell to one percent year-on-year in July from 1.9 percent in June, likely spurring the rate cut.

A 12 percent hike in electricity prices is expected to push Serbia’s inflation in August.

The bank last cut borrowing costs in June by 50 basis points, moving to help the economy eke out some growth and to tackle low inflation. Its benchmark rate still stands out as the highest in the region.

In a statement, the bank cited “the disinflationary influence of domestic factors, low inflation in the international arena and stabilised inflationary expectations towards the target range.”

The bank’s inflation target for the year is 4 percent plus or minus 1.5 basis points. July’s figure was 1.0 percent.

The economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter after shrinking 1.8 percent in the first.

The IMF currently sees growth flat in 2015, but the government believes the Fund will upgrade its forecast later this month when it completes a second review of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) standby loan deal.

The central bank said that Greece’s bailout deal with international creditors reduced external risks, which, taken together with lower deficit figures and the anchor of the IMF deal, pointed to greater currency stability and an improved investment outlook.

The dinar , kept in a managed float by the central bank, has gained around one percent on the euro so far this year, helped by the European Central Bank’s bond-buying campaign, Serbian sales of high-yield dinar-denominated government maturities and seasonal demand.

The dinar weakened slightly after the bank’s decision, trading at around 120.10 to the euro or some 0.13 percent down on the previous close of 119.98. (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Matt Robinson)