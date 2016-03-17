UPDATE 1-Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 4.25 pct

(Adds statement, details)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, March 17 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday as government reforms slow before the April 24 election, potentially increasing downward pressure on the dinar.

Last month, after holding the rate steady for four months, the bank cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, citing low inflation as well as external pressures.

In a statement on Thursday, the bank said that low inflation at home and abroad and a slowdown of the global economy motivated it to hold the rate.

“A slowdown of the global economy together with normalisation of the U.S. Fed’s monetary policy could have an impact on investors’ aversion to risks, hence on capital flows to emerging markets including Serbia,” the statement said.

With inflation unusually subdued across Europe, Serbia’s rate remains below its target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent. It was 1.5 percent in February, down from 2.4 percent a month earlier.

The bank said it would maintain a cautious monetary policy due to the slow rise in inflation expected from mid-2016. It also said the inflation is expected to return to within the target by the end of this or early next year.

Of 17 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters last week, 12 had expected the bank to keep rates on hold. Five saw a 25 basis point cut.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut back its forecast for further interest rate increases on Wednesday, meaning assets in eastern European countries will keep their yield advantage longer.

The Serbian election could keep the central bank cautious. The Serbian Progressive Party of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says that if re-elected it would pursue reforms linked to a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Under the precautionary IMF deal, Serbia must reduce the budget deficit, cut debt and downsize its bloated public sector, but the vote may slow reforms until after the appointment of a new cabinet.

Analysts had said a rate cut before the election could increase downward pressure on the dinar which has trended slightly weaker versus the euro since last month’s cut.

After the central bank announcement, the dinar traded at 123.2 per euro or 0.8 percent stronger than the previous close.

The next rate setting meeting is scheduled for April 7. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Adrian Croft)