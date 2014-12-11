UPDATE 1-Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold with dinar weak

* Decision in line with results of Reuters poll

* Bank surprised last month with 50 bp cut

* Dinar plumbing new depths (Updates with quote, details)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday in the face of low inflation and a bleak economic outlook, taking a cautious approach as the dinar currency weakens daily and with next year’s budget still in the works.

The decision to keep the benchmark rate at 8 percent was in line with the expectations of 11 of 14 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last. Three analysts had predicted a cut of 25 basis points.

The bank had surprised last month with a 50 bp reduction, seeking to breathe life into an economy forecast to contract this year by 2 percent and by 0.5 percent next year.

Growth risks being dampened further by cuts to pensions and public sector wages introduced in November, and by announced reductions in subsidies to hundreds of public enterprises that the government wants to wean off state support.

The cabinet was due to discuss its 2015 budget on Thursday, before sending it to parliament for adoption by Dec. 22. Then, the International Monetary Fund is expected to endorse a three-year precautionary loan deal with Serbia worth 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion).

November inflation data is due on Friday. Inflation dropped to 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, well below the bank’s target range of 4 percent, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The bank, in a statement, noted below-target inflation, geopolitical “uncertainties” and the slow pace of recovery in Serbia’s key trade partners in Europe. It said it expected inflation to return to within the target band my mid-2015.

“Fiscal consolidation foreseen in the budget for the next year will decrease the negative influence of risks from international markets and have a positive influence on the country’s risk premiums, which will in turn contribute to maintaining stable low inflation,” the bank said.

The IMF deal, reached last month, has given the dinar little respite from market nerves over Serbia’s recession and the government’s efforts to rein in the budget deficit and public debt. The dinar has lost 6.2 percent of its value against the euro this year, forcing the central bank to sell 1.606 billion euros to defend the currency.

On Wednesday, a government official told Reuters that the draft 2015 budget targets a central budget deficit -- not including subsidies or municipal spending -- of around 4.9 percent of national output, down from 5.7 percent this year.

The government hopes the consolidated budget deficit, which includes subsidies and municipal spending and is the figure relied on by the IMF, will come in at under 7 percent of output. ($1 = 0.8034 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Catherine Evans)