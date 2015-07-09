UPDATE 1-Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 6 pct

(Adds central bank statement, background)

BELGRADE, July 9 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept its benchmark rate on hold on Thursday as external pressures, mainly from Greece’s debt crisis, outweighed a weak economy, low inflation and the stable dinar, which might have warranted another cut.

Nine of the 13 bankers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last said the benchmark rate would be left unchanged at 6 percent after three cuts in as many months. Four said the bank would cut the rate by 25 to 50 basis points.

Last month, the bank cut the rate by 50 basis points to six percent, as disinflationary pressures outweighed uncertainties from abroad.

In a statement, the central bank’s executive board said that the risks related to the Greek crisis, as well as already relaxed monetary policies and low inflation, were behind its decision to keep the rate unchanged.

“Although the direct effects on the Serbian economy stemming from its economic ties with Greece are relatively low... there are risks of an indirect impact of the Greek crisis on capital flow and the costs of servicing debt of the emerging countries including Serbia,” it said.

Serbia’s economy has so far remained largely immune to the Greek crisis. To shield its banking sector, in which four Greek-owned banks jointly control some 15 percent of assets, the central bank limited transactions of the four lenders.

Serbia’s inflation in May stood at 1.5 percent, well below the 2015 target, and the economy shrank 1.8 percent in the first quarter. The IMF, which last month approved review of its 1.2 billion-euro ($1.32 billion) loan deal with the country, said its gross domestic product would be flat in 2015.

The dinar , kept in a managed float by the central bank, has gained around 1.15 percent on the euro so far this year, mainly because of the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme and sales of high-yield dinar-denominated government maturities.

The currency’s rate to euro remained flat after the bank announced the rate decision, trading around 120.2.