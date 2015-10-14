UPDATE 2-Serbian central bank cuts rates to new low, fighting to revive inflation

* Cut to 4.5 pct contrasted with expectations of traders, analysts

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for the third time in as many months on Wednesday, to a new low of 4.5 percent, in an effort to revive stubbornly low inflation

The 50-basis-point cut contrasted with the forecast of 10 of 17 traders and analysts polled by Reuters. They had expected the bank to keep its key rate on hold because of concern over domestic borrowing and the threat of a snap election .

Inflation fell to 1.4 percent year-on-year in September from 2.1 percent a month earlier, despite monetary easing this year that saw the bank cut borrowing costs from 8 percent in March to 5 percent in September, the lowest since it introduced inflation targeting in 2006.

The bank’s inflation target is from 2.5 to 5.5 percent.

In a statement, the central bank cited low inflation, macroeconomic stability at home and the likelihood of continued expansive monetary policy abroad.

“The Executive board expects that the continuation of macroeconomic policy easing, through lowering of the benchmark rate and gradual reduction of mandatory currency reserves (of banks), will contribute to the further lowering of bank interest rates on loans and the recovery of credit activity,” it said.

The decision suggested the bank was less concerned with the possibility of a snap election in early 2016. Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says he will decide within days whether to seek a new mandate.

Later on Wednesday the bank said in a twice-yearly report that future monetary policy will depend on external inflationary influences and prices of agricultural products.

“Since external risks are still present, monetary policy in the coming period will depend upon assessment of its inflationary influences,” the report said.

“Effects of this year’s agricultural season and prices of primary agricultural products in domestic and foreign markets” will also be taken into account when making monetary policy decisions, it added.

The central bank said successful fiscal consolidation in line with a 1.2 billion euro ($1.37 billion) precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund had created space for monetary policy easing this year.

The government has made progress in cutting back its budget deficit but public debt continues to rise and an early election may further delay the promised overhaul and sell-off of a host of loss-making state enterprises.

Vucic has promised to raise some pensions and public-sector wages to offset cuts made in late 2014 to secure the 1.2 billion-euro ($1.36 billion) IMF deal.

He is also counting on the sale of state-run telecoms provider Telekom Srbija to top up state revenues, as well as a revival of production at the Zelezara Smederevo steel mill and a possible $1 billion loan from the United Arab Emirates.

The central bank has been aided in its policy easing by the relative stability of the dinar against the euro this year. The dinar has gained just 1.3 percent against the euro since January.