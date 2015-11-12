UPDATE 1-Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 4.5 pct

* Bank cites external risks as key reason for holding rate

* Inflation seen within target in early 2016 (Adds quotes, details)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.5 percent on Thursday after seven consecutive cuts, despite a positive IMF assessment of the country’s finances, low inflation and a stable dinar.

The bank said a potential rise in U.S. interest rates complicated the outlook for domestic policymaking.

Forecasts by dealers and traders polled by Reuters had been equally divided, with eight out of 16 saying they expected rates to remain unchanged and the other eight expecting a cut of 25 to 50 basis points.

The decision came even though central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic on Tuesday said progress in fiscal consolidation and reforms should allow for more monetary policy easing.

In a statement, the bank’s executive board said that the effects of monetary policy relaxation, gradual lowering of currency requirements for commercial banks and external risks stemming from monetary policies of key central banks motivated it to keep the rate unchanged.

“The increase of benchmark rates of the United States Federal Reserves could have negative impact on the liquidity of international financial markets and capital flows to emerging markets,” it said.

The next policy setting meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10.

After completion of a review of its 1.2 billion euro ($1.29 billion) deal with Serbia on Tuesday, the International Monetary fund raised the country’s growth forecast for 2015 by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.

It also improved its estimate of Serbia’s 2015 general government deficit to 4.1 percent of GDP, below a planned 5.9 percent.

The government said on Tuesday its finances had improved enough to allowed it to raise pensions and public-sector wages by1.25 percent to four percent.

Serbian inflation remained unchanged at 1.4 percent year-on-year in October from a month earlier, well below the bank’s 2015 target band of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

“Inflationary pressures remain low, mainly due to low inflation abroad, low global prices of primary products, relative stability of the exchange rate and a further drop of inflationary expectations,” the statement said.

“The temporary return of inflation to within the target band is expected early next year ... a long term stabilisation of inflation within the target is expected from mid-2016.”

The dinar has remained relatively stable versus the euro for the most of the year. This month and last the central bank stepped in to both buy and sell the common currency on the interbank market to keep the exchange rate at between 120 and 121.

After the rate decision, the currency traded around 120.6 per euro, or 0.25 percent weaker from previous close. (Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Toby Chopra)