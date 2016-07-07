UPDATE 2-Serbian central bank, wary of Brexit, cuts rates in surprise move

* Bank cuts main rate by 25 basis points to 4 pct

* Cut was forecast by just one of 13 analysts

* Bank cites Brexit, other international factors (Adds details, quotes)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, July 7 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank unexpectedly cut its main interest rate on Thursday, moving to kick-start inflation while signalling that the market tumult unleashed by Britain's vote to leave the EU made a further near-term cut unlikely.

The cut, by 25 basis points to 4 percent , was the first since February and had been predicted by just one of 13 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last. The other 12 had forecast unchanged rates.

The central bank said the cut, which improving state finances and a relatively stable dinar had made possible, would help boost inflation back into the official target range.

It also said Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a tightening of U.S. monetary policy and the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme could affect investors' appetite for riskier assets, including those in emerging markets.

"Increasing uncertainty in the international environment warrants a cautious monetary policy," it said in a statement.

For Sasa Djogovic, economist at the Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research, that suggested no further easing was on the horizon.

"The central bank will now keep a keen eye on international markets, particularly after Brexit and ... it will likely keep the benchmark rate on hold until ...markets are less uncertain," he said.

DINAR STEADY

The rate cut narrowed the gap between the benchmark rate and BELIBOR, the rate on deposits in the local dinar currency in the interbank market, which stands at between 3.07 percent and 3.87 percent depending on maturity.

The currency, which fell to historic lows immediately after Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23 but recovered within days, was little changed on Thursday after the rate decision, dipping 0.1 percent to 123.53 against the euro.

To iron out volatilities in the dinar/euro exchange rate, the central bank has so far this year sold 870 million euros ($960 million) and purchased 110 million euros.

Serbia's annual inflation stood at 0.7 percent in May, far below a target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent that the central bank does not expect it to re-enter this year. Inflation data for June is due on July 12.

"Reduction of the benchmark interest rate ...will secure the return of inflation to within the target range next year," said the bank, which has repeatedly said policy would remain cautious because of subdued price pressures.

In June, the International Monetary Fund commended Serbia for tightening its budget and seeking to make its economy more productive. The Fund raised its 2016 growth forecast to 2.5 percent of economic output from 1.8 percent, but said Belgrade needed to do more to curb debt.

It expected the budget deficit to shrink to 2.5 percent of national output in 2016, compared with a targeted 4 percent, if the government continued to spend prudently.

But the country is still without a government following the April election victory of the Serbian Progressive Party of Prime Minister-designate Aleksandar Vucic.

Serbia's rate setting meeting is scheduled for Aug 11. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by John Stonestreet)