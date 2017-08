BELGRADE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.0 percent on Thursday, in line with market expectations, as it eyed a slight rise in inflation.

Thirteen out of 14 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last had expected the bank to keep its policy rate unchanged. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Ingrid Melander)