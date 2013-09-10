Serbian central bank keeps benchmark rate at 11 percent

BELGRADE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept interest rates on hold for the third month running on Tuesday given a weak dinar and market nerves over the appointment of a young, untested economist to tackle national finances.

The decision to keep the bank’s benchmark rate at 11 percent was broadly in line with a Reuters poll in which nine dealers and traders saw no change and six predicted a cut of 25 basis points. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)