FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia reforms labour, pension laws as part of promised overhaul
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Serbia reforms labour, pension laws as part of promised overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 18 (Reuters) - Parliament in Serbia adopted long-awaited legislation on Friday liberalising the labour market and raising the retirement age for women, the first in a raft of reforms designed to cut spending and attract investors.

The government is expected to move quickly to push through new legislation on bankruptcy and privatisation, as the basis to begin the restructuring of dozens of loss-making state-run firms.

Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union and the most populous of the former Yugoslav republics, is racing to cap a consolidated budget deficit seen at 8.5 percent of national output, ahead of loan talks with the International Monetary Fund expected later this year. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.