Reforms crucial for Serbia's future growth, minister says
#Financials
January 14, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Reforms crucial for Serbia's future growth, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Serbia needs to reform its bloated public sector and pass changes to key laws to secure growth in the future, Economy Minister Sasa Radulovic said on Tuesday, adding that a failure to do so could lead to early elections.

Radulovic told Thomson Reuters Global markets forum that changes to laws on labour, privatisation and bankruptcy were key for the country which is trying to kick start ecnomy.

“If the laws are not passed that means the political parties gave up on reforms and that it’s better to have elections as soon as possible,” Radulovic said. (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac)

