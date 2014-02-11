FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's FX reserves fall slightly to 11.13 bln eur in January
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Serbia's FX reserves fall slightly to 11.13 bln eur in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Serbia’s foreign currency reserves fell slightly in January to 11.13 billion euros ($15.19 billion) from 11.19 billion euros a month earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The reserves were down mainly because of repayments to foreign creditors, which totalled 31.3 million euros, and a 22.6 million euro payment to the International Monetary Fund, the bank said in a statement.

A sale of T-bills boosted reserves by 66.3 million euros in January. Commercial banks increased their reserve requirement by 45.8 million euros while some 14.3 million euros came from credits and donations, the bank said.

However, the bank said it had sold a total of 330 million euros on the local interbank currency market to prevent excessive fluctuations of the national dinar currency.

$1 = 0.7327 euros Reporting by Ivana Sekularac;editing by Zoran Radosavljevic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
