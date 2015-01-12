FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's foreign currency reserves fall in December
January 12, 2015

Serbia's foreign currency reserves fall in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Serbia's foreign currency
reserves fell in December 2014 to 9.907 billion euros ($11.71
billion) from 10.271 billion euros the previous month, the
central bank said on Monday.

                             Dec 14       Nov 14       Dec 13
    Central Bank reserves    9.907        10.271       11.188
             Net reserves    7.665         7.736        7.804

Figures are in billion euros
    
Net reserves exclude commercial bank reserves and withdrawals
from the International Monetary Fund.

($1 = 0.8462 euros)

 (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
