Russia says willing to invest $1 bln in Serbia's NIS oil company

BELGRADE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said in Belgrade on Thursday that Russia was willing to invest $1 billion in Serbian oil company NIS, majority owned buy Russia’s Gazpom Neft.

Gazprom Neft bought a 51-percent stake in the NIS monopoly for 400 million euros ($534 million) in 2008. The Serbian government has since argued the deal was far better for Russia than for Serbia and has hinted it would seek to revise it, something Moscow has ruled out. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)