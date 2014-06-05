CORRECTED-Serbia says has no plan to delay South Stream construction

(Corrects minister’s first name in 2nd graph)

BELGRADE, June 5 (Reuters) - Serbia said on Thursday it had no plans to delay the start of construction of its leg of Gazprom’s South Stream gas pipeline, scheduled for July, after the European Union this week asked Bulgaria to suspend work on the project.

“There are no plans to delay construction”, Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic told Reuters.

“The position of Serbia is not decisive. We will follow developments and decide accordingly. I believe the European Commission and member states will find a solution because this is a European project in the best interests of energy security.” (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Potter)