FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group eyes investment in Serbia's steel mill -PM
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group eyes investment in Serbia's steel mill -PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China’s Hebei Iron & Steel Group is considering a strategic partnership in Serbia’s only steel plant and an investment of at least 300 million euros, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

The loss-making Zelezara Smederevo plant, which has two furnaces, has been swallowing $120 million a year in subsidies since 2012, when Serbia’s government bought it back from U.S. Steel for $1 to avert its closure and save more than 5,000 jobs.

The government is looking to sell the plant or find a strategic partner for it, and offload other heavily subsidised state-run firms, as a condition of its 1.2 billion euro precautionary three-year loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

“They (Hebei Iron & Steel) are interested, as they say, to give at least 300 million euros ($340 mln) in investments, into a galvanization factory,” Vucic said in a live TV broadcast from a ceremony in the central Serbian town of Smederevo to mark the resumption of production at the plant’s second furnace. “People in Serbia should know this,” he said.

After a sale to U.S. steel firm Esmark collapsed in March, Serbia appointed the Netherlands-registered HPK Engineering BV to run the plant and make it profitable until its privatisation.

The plant on Friday restarted its second furnace, shut down since 2011, with a monthly capacity of 75,000 tonnes, to boost both output and prospects for a sale.

Earlier this week, Vucic told reporters that a “major Chinese company” was eyeing Zelezara Smederevo.

In August, Serbia’s state RTS TV reported that a delegation form Hebei Iron & Steel Group had visited the plant four times in July to analyse its operations.

Vucic also said that the plant would now generate $400 million in revenues over the next year.

“I cannot conceal my joy, I’ve said before, there will be fireworks when we find a strategic partner for the Zelezara and it will happen,” Vucic said. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Maja Zuvela and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.