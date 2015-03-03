Esmark keen on management of loss-making Serbian steel mill

BELGRADE, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. steel firm Esmark, which saw a bid to buy Serbia’s sole steel mill collapse last month, said on Tuesday it was interested in taking over management of the state-owned plant with a view to purchasing it by 2016.

“Esmark is fully prepared to enter into a management services agreement to revitalize Zelezara Smederevo, with the ultimate goal to acquire the facilities on or before January 1, 2016,” Esmark head James P. Bouchard said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The Serbian government has put out a call for companies interesting in managing the loss-making plant, with a view to boosting production and saving 5,000 jobs on the line if the mill is allowed to close. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)