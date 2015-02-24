FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia's central bank orders relief for Swiss loan holders
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Serbia's central bank orders relief for Swiss loan holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank ruled on Tuesday that commercial banks must offer more favourable terms to holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs, including possible conversion, lower interest rates or lower monthly repayment rates.

Some 22,000 holders of Swiss franc-indexed loans in Serbia have seen their monthly repayments soar since the Swiss National Bank in January suddenly scrapped its cap on the currency, in a blow to hundreds of thousands of borrowers across mainly central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.