Serbian banks looking to help debtors in Swiss francs-finmin

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Banks in Serbia are looking at ways to help out homeowners with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, possibly by extending the term of the loans, partial conversion or lowering interest rates, Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference in Vienna, Vujovic said Serbia’s exposure to the surge in the value of Swiss franc was “very low” but that commercial banks and the central bank were looking at ways to help those homeowners who had taken a hit.

“Either by extending the term of the loans, by  partial conversion, lowering the interest rate, so they are looking at ways of either fixing the monthly payment and extending the term or lowering the interest rates,” he said. “But they cannot do anything about the exchange rate.” (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)