UPDATE 1-Serbian banks look to help those who hold Swiss-franc debt-finmin

By Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Banks in Serbia are looking for ways to help homeowners with mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, possibly by extending the term of the loans, partly converting the loans to euros, or lowering interest rates, Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an economic conference in Vienna, Vujovic said Serbia’s exposure to the surge in the value of Swiss franc was “very low,” but that commercial banks and the central bank were looking at ways to help homeowners who had been hurt.

“Either by extending the term of the loans, by  partial conversion, lowering the interest rate, so they are looking at ways of either fixing the monthly payment and extending the term or lowering the interest rates,” he said.

“But they cannot do anything about the exchange rate,” Vujovic said. On Monday, Croatia’s government said it would fix the franc exchange rate against the local currency, the kuna, at the level it had reached before the Swiss National Bank abandoned its cap on the value of the franc last week.

The central bank says Swiss-denominated loans account for around 8.5 percent of all lending in foreign currency. The vast majority is in euros.

“... From the macroeconomic point of view, we have a very small impact,” Vujovic said. Those who took out franc-denominated loans for their low rates and good terms were “gullible,” he said.

Around 22,000 Serbians have taken out loans indexed in francs. After the SNB lifted its cap on the franc’s value, their monthly repayments shot up.

Serbia leads the region in terms of non-performing loans, at around 23 percent of total lending. Vujovic said the government was looking to improve legislation to address the bad loan problem.

“Should there be a need to restructure some bank or to push some banks into bankruptcy, the depositors will be protected,” he said.

On growth, Vujovic said a forecast of a 0.5 percent economic contraction for this year may be raised if the government reaches an agreement to sell Serbia’s sole steel plant, as expected this month. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson, Larry King)