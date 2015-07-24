FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Srbija reports higher earnings ahead of possible sale
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 24, 2015 / 1:34 PM / 2 years ago

Telekom Srbija reports higher earnings ahead of possible sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 24 (Reuters) - Serbia’s biggest telephony and internet provider, Telekom Srbija, reported on Friday a 5.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings, as the government looks to find a buyer for its stake.

The company said in a statement it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 16 billion dinars ($146 million) on revenues of 47.4 billion dinars.

Telekom Srbija said the result was affected by one-off redundancy payments for some 500 employees who left the company in the second quarter, without giving a precise sum.

It also reported one-off payments due to fire damages, giving no further details.

Serbia has set an Aug. 2 deadline for non-binding offers for a 58 percent stake in the company, part of a government drive to offload state assets.

The government is Telekom Srbija’s single biggest shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake, while 20 percent is held by the company itself. The rest is held by small shareholders and employees with 14.95 percent and 6.94 respectively.

Telekom Srbija is a majority stakeholder in Bosnia’s second-largest telecom operator Telekom Srpske and controls Montenegrin mobile operator M:Tel.

$1 = 109.6800 Serbian dinars Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.