China Telecom Corp is latest company to show interest in Serbia telecoms sale

BELGRADE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp has joined a list of companies interested in purchasing a majority stake in Serbia’s biggest telecom provider, a government official said on Wednesday.

Eight other companies have already placed non-binding bids for the 58 percent stake in Telekom Srbija.

Serbia has not named the other companies but is due to do so later this month.

State secretary in Serbia’s ministry for trade, tourism and telecommunications, Tatjana Matic, told state news agency Tanjug that government officials met China Telecom Corp representatives for the first time on Wednesday, but did not say if the Chinese company had placed a non-binding bid.

“In this phase they appear as an interested party,” Matic said.

The government’s last attempt to sell the company, in 2011, failed after it rejected Telekom Austria’s 1.1 billion euro bid for a 51 percent stake as too low.

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has said he expects a “significantly higher offer” this time round.

Telekom Srbija, which is a majority stakeholder in Bosnia’s second-largest telecom operator, Telekom Srpske, and controls Montenegrin mobile operator M:Tel, employs around 8,600 people. It reported a 13 percent increase in net profit in 2014 to 17.804 billion Serbian dinars ($161.71 million).

The government is Telekom Srbija’s single biggest shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake, while 20 percent is held by the company. The rest is held by small shareholders and employees, with 14.95 percent and 6.94 percent respectively.