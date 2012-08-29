FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serco H1 profit falls on reorganisation costs, slow U.S.
August 29, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Serco H1 profit falls on reorganisation costs, slow U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Serco Group PLC : * H1 adjusted profit before tax (i.e. excludes exceptional items) £102.1M * 98% revenue visibility for 2012, 83% for 2013 and 71% for 2014 * Increase in order book to £19.4BN as at 30 June 2012 (£17.9BN at 31 December

2011) * £4.2BN of awards in the period (2011: £2.5BN) * 2012 expected to deliver another year of good organic revenue growth for the

group overall * Conditions remain very difficult and uncertain for US federal outsourcing

market * H1 decline of 2% to improve to a strong H2 growth driven by previously

announced contract wins * 2012 adjusted operating margin to increase by a similar amount to 2011

