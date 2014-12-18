FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serco secures amendment to lending terms
December 18, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Serco secures amendment to lending terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Troubled British outsourcer Serco said on Thursday it had agreed with its bank and U.S. private placement lenders to delay covenant tests to the end of May, giving it time to shore up it creaking finances.

Serco, which has suffered a string of contract failures and profit warnings, had said in November it hoped to delay covenant tests due on Dec. 31 as its debt levels were now close to the limit agreed with creditors.

The firm said on Thursday the amendment meant it would have a solid financial platform from which to implement the “comprehensive refinancing” and proposed rights issue planned for the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by David Evans)

