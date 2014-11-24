Britain awards immigration centre contract to incumbent Serco

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain has awarded outsourcing group Serco a 70 million pound ($110 million) contract to manage an immigration centre over the next eight years.

The Home Office said on Monday that incumbent Serco would care for up to 410 immigration detainees at its Yarl’s Wood centre near Bedford, north of London, helping to operate its custody, detainee welfare and recreational activities.

“Serco’s bid demonstrated that its offer was the best in meeting quality and cost criteria and providing value for money for the taxpayer,” a Home office spokesperson said in a statement.

The new contract will start on April 26 next year, with the option to extend for a further three years. Serco has operated the centre since December 2006, which houses women and adult family groups.

The announcement comes as a welcome boost for the outsourcing group, which has suffered a string of profit downgrades, contract problems and scandals since 2013.