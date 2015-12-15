FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serco to retain environmental, leisure businesses
December 15, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Serco to retain environmental, leisure businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Serco will retain its environmental services and leisure businesses after it had previously stated it would dispose of the divisions.

Serco, which is taking steps to recover from a string of contract problems and scandals, said on Tuesday that it believed its interests would be now best served by retaining the businesses, which provide services to the public sector, including local authorities. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)

