Serco to retain environmental, leisure businesses

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Serco will retain its environmental services and leisure businesses after it had previously stated it would dispose of the divisions.

Serco, which is taking steps to recover from a string of contract problems and scandals, said on Tuesday that it believed its interests would be now best served by retaining the businesses, which provide services to the public sector, including local authorities. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)